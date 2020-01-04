Update 06:45 p.m.
GREENSBORO — Police say a 76-year-old Burlington woman has turned herself in to authorities in a fatal hit-and-run early Saturday.
The woman turned herself in at 2:15 p.m., police said in a news release. Police said impairment is not suspected in the crash and no charges have been filed at this time.
The crash remains under investigation.
Police said earlier Saturday someone alerted an officer to a person who had been struck and killed near the intersection of South Swing Road and Tri-Port Court. Police identified the victim as Earnest Lee Cook, but did not release any more details about him.
Cook was walking in the road near the intersection about 6:10 a.m. when he was hit by a Subaru Forrester, which left the scene, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Tips can also be left via the P3tips app or website.
