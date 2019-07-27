GRAHAM — A Burlington woman will spend at least eight years in prison after pleading guilty to sexually abusing a 5-year-old boy.
Misty Dawn Amore, 48, of 2186 Roney Lineberry Road, Burlington, pleaded guilty to four counts of taking indecent liberties with a minor, and was given four consecutive sentences of at least two years to as much as 29 months in prison. Part of the Alford plea -- pleading guilty without admitting guilt -- was an order to have no contact with the victim for the rest of her life, and to get sexual abuse counseling.
The victim has developmental disabilities and is now in his teens. In 2016, he was reported to Graham police for performing a sex act on a younger relative. When interviewed at Crossroads Sexual Assault Response and Resource Center, he told investigators Amore made him perform various sex acts on her when he was younger and on the younger relative.
Investigators determined most of the abuse happened in 2008 and 2009 when the victim was 4 and 5 years old.
The victim told his family and therapist he was having graphic nightmares about Amore that got worse as the potential trial date got closer, and that he could not testify with her in the room. Superior Court Judge Orlando Hudson granted a motion allowing the boy to testify by video.
Charges of rape of a child by an adult, incest with person younger than 13 and sexual offense with a child were dismissed in the plea agreement.
