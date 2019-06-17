BURLINGTON — Authorities are looking for a man wanted in a fatal pedestrian crash who walked away from a hospital before officers caught up with him, according to a release from the Burlington Police Department.
Reginald Stewart Jeffreys, 58, of Burlington died as a result of his injuries and authorities were searching for Nathaniel Jeremiah Newton, 38, of Burlington, for whom they have arrest warrants, according to the release.
At 10:28 a.m. Monday, officers responded to a crash Rauhut Street (N.C. 62) and Hatch Street. Investigators determined that Newton was southbound on the northbound side of Rauhut Street in a 2007 gray Chevrolet Impala. Newton’s vehicle left the roadway to the left and struck Jeffreys, who was walking on the sidewalk, police said.
Newton’s vehicle continued southbound on Rauhut Street until it struck a northbound 2010 blue Hyundai Accent driven by Ashleigh Demers, 26, of Burlington.
Jeffreys was taken to Alamance Regional Medical Center where he died, according to the release.
Newton also was taken to the Alamance Regional Medical Center for treatment, but left prior to treatment and before investigators could make contact with him, according to the release.
Warrants have now been obtained for Newton’s arrest for involuntary manslaughter, driving while license revoked, careless and reckless driving, simple possession of marijuana and other motor vehicle violations.
The investigation is continuing and further information was not immediately available.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police at (336) 229-3500. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or texting 8398 to 274637, both with possible cash rewards.