BURLINGTON — Officers are seeking a man accused of breaking into his ex-girlfriend's apartment early today and assaulting two other people inside, according to a news release from Burlington police.

At 5 a.m., officers responded to a domestic disturbance call at an apartment at 1515 S. Mebane St. A woman told officers that her ex-boyfriend, identified as 28-year-old Jeremiah Lamar Wheeler, broke into her apartment and assaulted two other people, according to the release.

Responding officers saw Wheeler leaving the scene in a white, Jeep Grand Cherokee manufactured in the mid-2000s. Wheeler refused to stop for officers who followed him with lights and siren activated, according to the release. Officers did not engage in a pursuit, citing the safety of the public.

Burlington police have warrants for Jeremiah Wheeler on the following charges:

• Breaking and entering with intent to terrorize.

• Two counts of attempted breaking and entering with intent to terrorize.

• Simple assault.

• Assault on a female.

• Domestic criminal trespass.

• Violation of a domestic violence protective order.

• Felony flee to elude arrest.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation or any related investigation is asked to call police at 336-229-3500, or anonymously call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at 336-229-7100 or by using the mobile App P3 Tips. Tips provided through Crimestoppers may be eligible for cash rewards.

