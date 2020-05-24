BURLINGTON — Officers are seeking a man accused of breaking into his ex-girlfriend's apartment early today and assaulting two other people inside, according to a news release from Burlington police.
At 5 a.m., officers responded to a domestic disturbance call at an apartment at 1515 S. Mebane St. A woman told officers that her ex-boyfriend, identified as 28-year-old Jeremiah Lamar Wheeler, broke into her apartment and assaulted two other people, according to the release.
Responding officers saw Wheeler leaving the scene in a white, Jeep Grand Cherokee manufactured in the mid-2000s. Wheeler refused to stop for officers who followed him with lights and siren activated, according to the release. Officers did not engage in a pursuit, citing the safety of the public.
Burlington police have warrants for Jeremiah Wheeler on the following charges:
• Breaking and entering with intent to terrorize.
• Two counts of attempted breaking and entering with intent to terrorize.
• Simple assault.
• Assault on a female.
• Domestic criminal trespass.
• Violation of a domestic violence protective order.
• Felony flee to elude arrest.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation or any related investigation is asked to call police at 336-229-3500, or anonymously call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at 336-229-7100 or by using the mobile App P3 Tips. Tips provided through Crimestoppers may be eligible for cash rewards.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.