BURLINGTON — Police are looking for a man they believe is responsible for the shooting death of a Burlington resident on Monday.
Miktu Rogier Williams, 26, whose last known address is in the 600 block of Center Avenue, is wanted for first-degree murder in connection to the death of 27-year-old Donald Cody Watlington, according to a police news release.
Officers found Watlington around 10:42 p.m. on Monday after responding to a shooting call in the block where Williams was last known to reside. Police found Watlington dead on a sidewalk with an apparent single gunshot wound to the back.
Anyone with information concerning this incident or the location of Miktu Williams is encouraged to contact the Burlington Police Department at 336-229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at 336-229-7100 or text 8398 to 274637 for text a –tip method, both with possible cash rewards.
