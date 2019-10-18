BURLINGTON — Police are still looking for a Burlington man accused of not reporting his girlfriend's death after she overdosed.
Zilbertre Aguayo Lopez, 30, last known address of 624-B Center Ave., was charged Jan. 1 after 24-year-old Anna Kathleen Brooks' body was found on Dec. 30 in the residence they shared.
An autopsy later revealed that Brooks had overdosed on heroin and fentanyl.
Lopez was in the apartment during the drug overdose and knew of Brooks’ death, yet failed to report her death to law enforcement, police investigators said in a January news release.
Lopez was taken into custody at the time of his arrest but was able to make the $10,000 bail amount.
Anyone with information regarding this incident may contact the Burlington Police Department at 336-229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at 336-229-7100 or text 8398 to 274637 for text-a–tip method.
