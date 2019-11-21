Updated at 3:36 p.m.
A Burlington man wanted on an assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill charge in Alamance County was arrested in Greensboro on Thursday, according to the Alamance County Sheriff's Office.
Curtis David Irwin-Pillsbury, 35, is currently in Guilford County jail with bail set at $55,000. He faces a separate charge of absconding from probation/parole.
A Burlington man is wanted by the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.
Curtis David Irwin-Pillsbury, 35, was last seen at 3 p.m. on Wednesday fleeing on foot from Shields Mobile Home Park at 1355 N.C. 87 North, according to the sheriff's office.
His last known address is on Quintas Avenue in Burlington. He is also wanted by probation/parole officers on a charge of absconding.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office or 911.
