BURLINGTON — A man wanted in a June 17 fatal pedestrian crash has turned himself in to police Monday morning.
Nathaniel Jeremiah Newton, 38, of Burlington, is currently being interviewed by investigators, a police news release stated. He had warrants out for his arrest on charges of involuntary manslaughter, driving while license revoked, careless and reckless driving, simple possession of marijuana and other motor vehicle violations.
Newton is accused of striking 58-year-old Reginald Stewart Jeffreys, also of Burlington, with his vehicle on the morning of June 17 near the intersection of Rauhut and Hatch streets.
Newton’s vehicle continued southbound on Rauhut Street until it struck a northbound another vehicle.
Jeffreys was taken to Alamance Regional Medical Center where he died.
Newton also was taken to ARMC for treatment, but left prior to treatment and before investigators could make contact with him.
Bail information was unavailable.