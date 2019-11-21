A Burlington man is wanted by the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.
Curtis David Irwin-Pillsbury, 35, was last seen at 3 p.m. fleeing on foot from Shields Mobile Home Park at 1355 N.C. 87 North, according to the sheriff's office.
His last known address is on Quintas Avenue in Burlington. He is also wanted by probation/parole officers for absconding.
If anyone knows of his whereabouts, they are asked to call the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office or 911.
