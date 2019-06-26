BURLINGTON — A 26-year-old Burlington man was shot twice in the lower back following a disturbance inside a nightclub early Wednesday morning.
At 1:46 a.m., officers from Burlington, Graham, Elon, Mebane, Gibsonville, and Haw Rover police departments, along with Alamance County Sheriff's deputies responded to Club Royal at 2389 Corporation Parkway in Richmond in reference to multiple gun shots being fired inside the business, a Burlington police news release stated.
Upon arrival, officers found a large disturbance at the intersection of Plaza Drive and Corporation Parkway, as well as, an ongoing disturbance inside the nightclub.
At the intersection, officers found Tre Dominque MCCandies lying in the road suffering from gunshot wounds. MCCandies was transported from the scene by helicopter to an area hospital in serious condition.
There were two other patrons inside the club that had minor injuries as a result of the disturbance that had occurred inside the club.
Currently there are no suspects or motive for the shooting. The investigation is continuing.
The Burlington Police Department is actively seeking anyone with information about this crime. We ask that you contact the Burlington Police Department at 336-229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at 336-229-7100 or text 8398 to 274637 for a text-a-tip method, both with possible cash rewards.