GRAHAM — A Burlington man has been charged after authorities said he held a woman down and assaulted her Monday night.
At 9 p.m., the Alamance County Sheriff's Office responded to the area of 1159 Trollingwood Road, Haw River, in reference to a domestic assault in progress. Witnesses who called 911 reported that a man was actively assaulting the female while holding her down on the ground, the sheriff's office said.
When deputies arrived, the victim was found but the suspect had fled the scene in a black Dodge Charger.
The victim stated that she had been assaulted multiple times, and held against her will at a residence in Green Level, then later transported to Mebane.
While investigators from the Special Victims Unit were gathering additional information, deputies found the suspect, who was identified as 29-year-old Kevin Timothy Barr, of 127 Telegraph Lane, Burlington, and placed him under arrest.
Barr was charged with second-degree kidnapping and two counts of assault on a female. He was placed in the county jail without bail since he and the victim had been in a prior relationship.
This case is ongoing and additional charges are possible. The sheriff’s office has information that another incident, similar to this, happened several weeks ago, and witnesses may have some knowledge of the incident, or know the people involved.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the sheriff's office and speak with someone in the Special Victims Unit.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.