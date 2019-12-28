Emergency vehicle (copy) (copy) (copy)

Stock photo 

BURLINGTON — Deputies found a 68-year-old man stabbed to death Saturday afternoon.

Deputies responded shortly before 2 p.m. Saturday to a 911 call at 5268 George Miles Road, the Alamance County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. They found Edward Eugene Beasley, who had been stabbed multiple times, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office said they have no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office at 336-670-6777 or 911.

