Bailey Shawn 4-22-2020.jpg

Christopher Shawn Bailey

 Courtesy of Alamance County Sheriff's Office

BURLINGTON - A 29-year-old man was arrested Wednesday morning after he was accused of selling heroin to someone who suffered and survived an overdose, according to the Alamance County Sheriff's Office.

Christopher Shawn Bailey was charged with one count of selling and delivering a Schedule I controlled substance to an individual that subsequently suffered an overdose, a news release from the sheriff's office said. The person survived.

Deputies ask anyone with information about the distribution of heroin which can be connected to overdoses within Alamance County to call their office at 336-570-6300 and request to speak with a narcotics investigator.

Bailey was jailed on a $20,000.00 secured bond.

