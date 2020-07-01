Lopez-Cinto

Authorities have charged a Burlington man with raping a child, the Alamance County Sheriff's Office said.

The sheriff's office said today in a news release its Special Victims Unit learned of a sexual assault against a 12 year old on Tuesday. Detectives talked to the victim and family members and were given evidence of the sexual assault on a digital device, the sheriff's office said.

Tony Lopez-Cinto, 20, is charged with felony statutory rape of a child by adult, felony indecent liberties with a minor, felony solicit a minor by computer and misdemeanor resist, delay, obstruct an investigation.

He was taken to the Alamance County Detention Center and given a $150,000 secured bail.

The sheriff's office said there may be additional charges.

Anyone with information can call the sheriff’s office and speak with a member of the Special Victims Unit at 336-570-6300 or Alamance County Crimestoppers at 336-229-7100.

