William Paul Atkins

 Courtesy of Alamance County Sheriff's Office

GRAHAM - Authorities say they have charged a 23-year-old man with obstruction of justice and altering, destroying or stealing evidence in connection with an April 9 homicide.

William Paul Atkins of Burlington was charged Tuesday and is accused of deceiving investigators about the location of a firearm, allegedly a Kel-Tec 9 mm carbine, according to documents from the Alamance County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff's officials say that Atkins was among those involved in a dispute the night of April 9 prior to the shooting death of Lee Glenn Creamer, who was found lying on the ground in front of his home in the 300 block of Mobile Manor Road, a news release said.

Evidence and interviews with witnesses led to a person of interest, a 17-year-old juvenile who was surrendered to deputies the following day and charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to inflict serious injury, the release said. The juvenile was taken to a Youth Home to await trial.

Atkins' bond was listed at $5,000, officials said in the release.

