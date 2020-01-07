BURLINGTON — A 53-year-old Burlington man was arrested Monday in a sexual assault case from August 2018 that involved a disabled teen, authorities said.
Timothy Lynn Alford of 340 Thistle Downs Drive was charged with felony second-degree forcible rape and misdemeanor sexual battery, according to the Alamance County Sheriff's Office. Alford was jailed on $75,000 bail.
The complaint filed Aug. 21, 2018, involved a 19-year-old female who was seen at a hospital to have a sexual assault kit completed, authorities said. The kit was collected, placed into evidence at the sheriff's office and then sent to the State Bureau of Investigation for testing, authorities said.
The sheriff's office said investigators with the Special Victims Unit conducted multiple interviews and follow-ups with employees at a behavioral health center in Chapel Hill, where the suspect was working and the victim was a client.
During the investigation, a search warrant was granted to search the suspect’s residence where DNA was collected.
SVU investigators working with the District Attorney’s Office reviewed the evidence in the case leading to charges against Alford, according to the sheriff's office.
Authorities said they could not release additional details about the timeline of the investigation. By doing so, "answers would disclose evidentiary information prior to trial," Byron Tucker, a spokesman for the sheriff's office, said Tuesday.
Investigators only identified the location as a behavioral health center in Chapel Hill, Tucker said. It was not known if Alford was employed at the time of his arrest, or what action may have been taken by the center after the complaint was filed.
Alford has no prior charges similar to what he has been charged with in this case, Tucker said.
