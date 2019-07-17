BURLINGTON — A Burlington man is in the Alamance County Jail Wednesday morning after being charged in connection to a shooting earlier in the morning.
Travis Lee Currie, 31, of Elm Street, was arrested around 8 a.m. by Mebane police during an unrelated call for service. He is charged with attempted murder, first-degree kidnapping, and violation of a pre-trial release order.
Curris is accused of shooting a 30-year-old woman with whom he had a previous domestic relationship with, according to a Burlington police news release. The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. at 1013 Elm St. The woman was shot multiple times. She was taken to an area hospital where she is in stable condition.
The investigation is ongoing.