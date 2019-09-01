A Burlington man is in jail after he struck two deputies while trying to escape, according to the Alamance County Sheriff's Office. The deputies were not injured in the incident.
James Cody Jones, 24, faces several charges in the incident, which occurred at about 4:40 p.m. Friday, authorities said.
Deputies were dispatched to the Eagle Food Mart, 2109 Durham Street Ext., in reference to a suspicious person and vehicle behind the store.
While questioning the Jones about his identity, deputies discovered he had provided a fictitious name. While being questioned, Jones fled on foot and ran to his vehicle, according to the release.
As deputies were attempting to remove Jones from his vehicle, he placed it in reverse and hit two deputies with the driver’s side door and his vehicle struck two sheriff’s office vehicles, causing minor damage.
Jones led deputies on a short pursuit with speeds of approximately 85 mph in a 35 mph zone, running numerous stop signs, according to the release. Deputies lost sight of the vehicle, but later arrested him at his address.
Jones is being held in the Alamance County Detention Center under a $135,100 Secured Bond. He is charged with two counts each of assault with a deadly weapon on a government official and hit-and-run; and one count each of felony fleeing to elude with a motor vehicle, reckless driving to endangerment, resisting a public officer, exceeding safe speed, failure to maintain lane control, failure to stop at a stop sign, having no operators license and failure to wear a seatbelt.
