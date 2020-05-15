BURLINGTON - A 41-year-old man was arrested Thursday night after police say he stabbed his wife multiple times, threw gasoline on an officer and wounded a K-9 with a knife.
Police were called to the 1500 block of North Mebane Street at approximately 10:45 p.m. Thursday after Ali Asghari Sandi stabbed his 38-year-old wife, Haniyeh Khodaverdian, multiple times, according to a news release from Burlington Police.
When officers arrived, Sandi retreated into the home with the victim inside, closed the doors and turned off the lights. An officer breached the door to gain access to the victim and was immediately splashed with gasoline by Sandi, the release said.
Police K-9 "Talon" was deployed in an effort to control the suspect and intervene in his attack toward officers, the release said. Talon was stabbed and several officers received minor injuries.
Khodaverdian was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, the release said.
Talon, 3-year-old Belgian Malinois, required surgery and his recovery will take about three to four weeks, according to Assistant Chief Brian Long.
All officers who were injured during the altercation have been treated and are recovering at home.
Sandi was charged with seven counts of assault with deadly weapon on government official; three counts of assault on law enforcement officer causing physical injury; assault on law enforcement agency animal; three counts of assault on government official, and assault with deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. He was jailed on a $180,000 secured bond, the news release said.
Police ask anyone with information to call the department at 336-229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at 336-229-7100 or text 8398 to 274637 for a text-a-tip method, both with possible cash rewards.
