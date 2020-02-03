A Virginia mother and a Lewisville man were charged with child abuse Sunday after Kernersville police were called to the OYO Inn on East Mountain Street.
Investigators said they found evidence that two children were seriously injured.
Matthew Anthony Brooks, 25, of Greenville Circle in Lewisville was charged with two counts of felony child abuse, inflicting serious bodily injury, police said.
Brooks is accused of causing serious injuries to a 3-year-old boy and a 4-year-old boy, according to an arrest warrant. The boys were choked and had severe bruises, cuts and burns, the warrant said. The children were treated in a hospital for their injuries.
The mother of the children, Heather Marie Greenway, 26, of Union Hall, Va., faces two charges of felony negligent child abuse, inflicting serious bodily injury. Greenway is accused of allowing Brooks to injure her sons, another warrant shows.
At the time, Brooks was caring for the boys as Greenway's boyfriend, the warrants said.
Both children are now in the care of Child Protective Services, police said.
Brooks was being held in the Forsyth County Jail with his bond set at $750,000, a court record shows. Greenway was being held in the jail with her bond set at $500,000.
Brooks and Greenway are scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 20.
