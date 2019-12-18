GREENSBORO — Police are looking for two men who robbed a Boost Mobile store at gunpoint today.
Officers responded at 12:15 p.m. Wednesday to the Boost Mobile at 2103 E. Cone Blvd. for a reported robbery. Police said two men robbed the clerk at gunpoint and fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.
Police did not have full descriptions of the robbers.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or to share a tip through the mobile P3tips app or website.
