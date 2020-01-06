A Forsyth County judge on Monday set a $2 million bond for a Winston-Salem man accused of shooting a man to death in 2018.
Antione Rashad Majett, 21, of the 4300 block of Moat Drive, was indicted in October 2019 on one count of second-degree murder. Forsyth County prosecutors allege Majett fatally shot Ramiro Marin Mendoza on Feb. 13, 2018.
Majett had been held without bond at the Forsyth County Jail, and his attorney, Dan Anthony, asked that the bond be set at $100,000. Assistant District Attorney Ben White requested the bond be set at $5 million.
In Forsyth Superior Court, White told Judge David Hall that Majett used an assault rifle to shoot Mendoza in the head. Mendoza was on his knees and in the middle of Mount Vernon Road when he was shot to death, White said.
That detail caused members of Mendoza’s family, who were seated in the second row of the courtroom, to collapse in tears.
White said Majett also appeared in a rap music video in which he held a similar assault rifle as the one that was used to kill Mendoza.
White said Majett represents a danger to the community because the murder involved firearms and he has previous convictions of carrying a concealed weapon.
Anthony said Majett grew up in Winston-Salem, graduating from Carver High School. He has a one-year-old daughter and has taken online classes to work toward getting a business administration degree. He also has worked to provide for his family, including his grandmother, who recently had surgery, Anthony said.
According to search warrants, witnesses told Winston-Salem police detectives that they saw Majett and two other men get Mendoza out of a car and made Mendoza lie down in the middle of the street. The witnesses said they saw Majett shoot Mendoza in the head.
Hall decided to set the bond at $2 million.
White officially provided a plea offer that would allow Majett to plead guilty to second-degree murder. If Majett rejects that offer, White said he would be seeking an indictment for first-degree murder.
Majett is scheduled to appear in Forsyth Superior Court on March 2.
