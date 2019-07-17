The body of an 18-year-old was discovered in the woods behind an apartment complex Monday, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.
The body has been identified as Eneas Rojas, 18, and his family has been notified, Lt. Gregory Dorn with the criminal investigations division said.
Police received a tip that a body had been located at Skyline Village Apartments on Timlic Avenue and found the deceased man behind building No. 9 in a wooded area.
The body was not wrapped up or covered when police found it Monday around 7:20 p.m. with the help of Triad Bloodhounds and the police department's K-9 unit, authorities said.
It was unclear how long the body had been there or the circumstances leading up to Rojas' death.
An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday morning.
The body was found a block away from where a Texas man was fatally shot last month.
A 13-year-old and a 15-year-old were charged with murder in the June 17 incident, and Tevin Lamar Bonner, 28, died a few days later.
Police said they do not believe at this point that the two incidents are connected.
The Criminal Investigations Division is investigating Monday's incident, but declined to classify it as a homicide investigation pending autopsy results.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at 336-727-2800.