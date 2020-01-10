RANDLEMAN —A body found Thursday could be connected to a 2018 missing persons case from Greensboro.
Officials found the body Thursday at a Fox Street address while investigating a possible homicide.
The Randolph County Sheriff's Office said Friday in a news release that it responded the day before to Fox Street to help detectives with Greensboro police and investigators from Warren County Sheriff's Office looking into a possible homicide from 2018.
Authorities have not released further details about the missing persons case or said if the body found Thursday was that of the person reported missing. The body has been taken for an autopsy to determine identity and cause of death, the Randolph County agency said.
Greensboro police received a missing persons report in fall 2018. Investigators came to believe the missing person had most likely been killed in Warren County, according to the release. Greensboro detectives had reason to believe that the missing person’s body was at the Randleman address, and Warren County deputies obtained a warrant that enabled the agencies to find the body during a search there, the Randolph County agency said.
