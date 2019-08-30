GREENSBORO — Police are investigating after residents at a home on Fairway Drive found a dead body in their front yard Friday morning.
At 6:45 a.m., residents called 911 and reported the body that was in the front yard of 2611 Fairway Drive in the Country Club Oaks neighborhood.
Greensboro Police spokesman Ron Glenn said officers did receive two 911 calls the night before about shots fired.
Glenn said officers went out to the neighborhood last night and spoke with several residents but found nothing.
Police are now determining if this person's death is connected to the shots-fired 911 calls.
Glenn said police have not identified the victim or determined a cause of death yet.
This is the second death investigation police have responded to this week.
On Thursday, officers located the body of 27-year-old Shawndale Ray Austin of Greensboro in the 3200 block of O. Henry Boulevard.
Police said Austin died of a gunshot wound. His death marked the city's 24 homicide in 2019.
