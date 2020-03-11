RUFFIN — After nearly nine hours barricaded in his father’s house, Joseph Lynwood Irving peacefully surrendered to Rockingham County sheriff’s deputies Wednesday evening, according to a sheriff’s office news release.
Deputies went to the residence on Deodora Lane about 8 a.m. to serve Irving with misdeameanor cyberstalking warrants, Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page said.
“Apparently he came to the window and pointed a shotgun at the deputy and tapped on the window, so we backed off,” Page said.
Irving, 36, was also charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon upon a government official, Page said. Other charges are pending.
After 8 a.m., the Rockingham County 9-1-1 Communications Center started receiving threatening calls believed to be from Irving, Page said. He said that while at the scene he could hear the calls being made.
All Rockingham County schools were put on lockdown for a while Wednesday after bomb threats were called into Rockingham County, McMichael and Reidsville high schools.
The Rockingham County Governmental Center was also on lockdown Wednesday morning, after receiving a bomb threat, allegedly from Irving.
Each of the threatened buildings were searched, and no bombs were found, according to the news release.
Irving ran unsuccessfully for Rockingham County Clerk of Court in 2018.
Several law enforcement agencies assisted the sheriff’s office, including the Greensboro Police Department’s bomb squad.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.