A suspected bank robber with questionable fashion sense who was linked to robberies in Belmont and Gastonia earlier this month may have struck again, this time in western North Carolina.
The Hendersonville Police Department posted surveillance footage Thursday after a robbery at the BB&T Bank on Dana Road of a man who matches the description of a suspected bank robber federal investigators have dubbed the "Bad Wig Bandit."
The Hendersonville robbery occurred around 4:45 p.m., after a man entered the bank and handed a teller a note demanding money. He retrieved the note, collected an undisclosed amount of cash and left through the front doors, according to police.
The suspect was also wearing a shoulder-length black wig, similar to disguises used at bank robberies in Belmont and Gastonia earlier this month, and another bank robbery in Huntersville in December.
The manner and method of demanding money from tellers is also similar to the robberies in Gastonia, Belmont and Huntersville, authorities said.
"I've not spoken to anybody in Hendersonville but it could well be the same guy," said Angela Spataro, a detective with the Belmont Police Department. "The FBI has really taken the lead on this but everybody is working together to determine who he is."
Earlier this month, the FBI released surveillance footage of a man it believes has been involved in multiple bank robberies.
On Dec. 13, the suspect robbed a BB&T Bank at 16710 Northcross Drive in Huntersville. He received an undisclosed amount of money and left the bank in an unknown direction.
On Jan. 8, the FBI says the same suspect robbed the New Horizon Bank at 6440 Wilkinson Blvd. in Belmont about 10:20 a.m. The suspect fled from the bank, without money, across Wilkinson Boulevard.
Nearly five hours later, the same suspect robbed the Wells Fargo at 403 Cox Road in Gastonia.
The suspect appeared to wear a different wig in each incident.
