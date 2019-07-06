A 7-month-old boy died after multiple severe injuries Thursday and the incident is being investigated as a homicide, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.
Dorn said the investigation is still early and no charges have been filed as of Saturday afternoon.
Discussions with the medical examiner's office and the district attorney's office next week will determine any possible charges, Dorn said.
Six adults, who are all family members of the baby, were at the apartment in the 1900 block of Franciscan Drive during the incident, said Lt. Gregory Dorn with the criminal investigations division. No other children were home at the time.
Police were called to the Twin City apartment complex off Peters Creek Parkway at 10:09 a.m. Thursday on a report that the infant wasn’t breathing, police said.
When officers arrived, the infant’s family was performing cardio-pulmonary resuscitation on the baby.
Officers and medical personnel assisted with life-saving measures, but the baby, whose name was not disclosed, later died at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.
An autopsy conducted Friday determined that the infant sustained injuries that caused the infant’s death, and the medical examiner ruled the baby’s death as a homicide, police said.
"The infant had several severe injuries," Dorn said. "We're conducting interviews with family members to establish a timeline of events."
The infant’s death is the city’s 12th homicide this year, as compared to 12 homicides in Winston-Salem during the period last year, police said.
Anyone with information about this matter can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904.