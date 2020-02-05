GREENSBORO — Heart disease coupled with adverse effects from multiple medications killed a man seen in police video seizing and speaking incoherently last year before dying while in custody, according to his autopsy report.
The recently released report says physical restraints used by Greensboro police officers played no role in the June 17, 2019. death of Aaron Michael Andrews, 35, of 2313 Westhaven Drive. Medical examiners classified the manner of death as accidental in the report released Wednesday by the N.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Raleigh.
Officers had detained Andrews in connection with an attempted break-in at a house on Maybank Drive in Greensboro. Homeowner Jessica Taylor told the Greensboro News & Record that Andrews used metal chairs on the porch and anything else he could find to try to break down her front door. She was home with her two children, who were 11 and 4 at the time.
A compilation video from officers’ cameras that day shows Andrews “leaping” on all fours in the side yard of the residence.
“It freaked me out,” one officer said later in the video. “I ain’t never seen anybody act like that.”
Officers called for paramedics but told them to wait until they got Andrews under control.
The videos show officers telling Andrews to stay seated, to keep breathing and asking him a series of questions before handcuffing him behind his back. Andrews put up a brief fight, whined, cried and yelled while suffering seizures. They put Andrews on a stretcher and handcuffed him to it for a trip to a hospital. He became unresponsive and later died.
His roommates told police that Andrews had moved in with them a week before the incident, having left a residential treatment center. They said he had an opioid, heroin and meth addiction and was taking a lot of psychiatric medication.
Andrews had a history of chronic alcohol abuse, drug abuse and “schizoaffective disorder,” according to the autopsy report.
The various symptoms Andrews displayed that day, among them seemingly aggressive actions, incoherent speech and apparent seizures, are “attributed to likely fatal irregularity of the heart beat occurring in the setting of enlargement of the heart muscle due to high blood pressure,” the medical examiner concluded, adding that the mix of medications he was taking contributed to his death.
The autopsy found the presence of medications to treat depression, smoking cessation, ADHD, nerve pain and convulsions, as well as an antihistamine. The report noted that Andrews suffered from chronic alcohol abuse and may have been suffering from withdrawal as there was no evidence of recent use.
While Andrews had several cuts and bruises, there were no physical injuries that contributed to his death, the report said.
