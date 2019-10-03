Greensboro police officer blue lights

GREENSBORO — A report from the N.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner offers details about the shooting deaths of two men last year at Stonesthrow Apartment Homes.

Both men died from gunshot wounds, one on Aug. 17, 2018, and the other early the next morning, the report said.

Police responded to a report of a shooting at 10:15 p.m. Aug. 17, 2018, to the apartments at 3530 Farmington Drive.

They found 38-year-old Donnie McKoy Jr. in a fetal position in the parking lot of the apartment, the autopsy report said. He was moaning and yelling, but officers couldn't understand him. 

Paramedics loaded him into an ambulance to take him to Moses Cone Hospital. They noted that McKoy was anxious and wouldn't sit still, the report said. 

He died at 12:56 a.m. the next day during surgery for a gunshot wound to his abdomen, the report said.

Inside the apartment, officers found 38-year-old Alexis Jackson in a bedroom. He was sitting against a wall and had no pulse, the autopsy report said. 

He had severe trauma to the head and face, and police noticed significant blood loss, according to the report. 

Medical examiners said paramedics couldn't revive Jackson, who was declared dead at 10:46 p.m.

The autopsy report said Jackson died from gunshot wounds to the top of his head and his back, with bullets damaging his left lung and heart.

No one has been arrested in their deaths, which marked the city's 22nd and 23rd homicides of 2018. They were the third and fourth deaths at that apartment complex in a two-month period. 

Thirty-seven people died in violent crimes during 2018. So far this year, there have been 32 homicides in Greensboro.

