GREENSBORO — A Greensboro man and woman were both shot in the head twice earlier this year at Stonesthrow Apartment Homes, an autopsy report shows.
The deaths of Eric Eugene Johnson Jr., 22, and Caitlin Christina Heath, 21, mark two of four fatal shootings at the apartment complex in two months.
At 7:25 p.m. on June 16, Greensboro police found Johnson and Heath shot to death in a Jeep parked at the apartment complex at 3548 Farmington Drive.
The N.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner released autopsy reports for both victims on Tuesday.
Medical examiners determined that both died from two gunshot wounds to the head. Heath also had what appeared to be a gunshot wound to her right cheek.
One bullet struck Johnson in the back, right side of his head, exiting out of his forehead. The second entered the left side of the head above his earlobe.
A bullet entered Heath’s left ear before going into her head. The second bullet entered the back left of her head, leaving gunshot powder particles at the wound’s entrance.
A third wound on Heath’s right cheek is consistent with a gunshot wound that entered into her mouth, the medical examiner said.
The name “Eric” was tattooed on Heath’s wrist, the report shows.
Police responded to the apartment complex that day for a 911 call about an unknown problem after a witness noticed that Johnson had been sitting in the same position inside a running green Jeep for over three hours without moving.
The witness told police the driver’s door was cracked and the passenger’s door was open.
Johnson and Heath were found dead inside the car.
Police responded for a second time to a double fatal shooting at the apartment complex Friday after someone shot 38-year-old Donnie Lee McKoy Jr. and 39-year-old Alexis Tyrone Jackson.
Police said the shootings are unrelated.
McKoy and Jackson had visited a Stonesthrow Apartment Homes unit at 3530 Farmington Drive when an argument erupted. Police said someone pulled out a gun during the argument and shot both men.
Both shootings remain under investigation.