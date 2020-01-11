Alexander Wayne Gillett

HILLSBOROUGH — Authorities are looking for a Greensboro man in connection with a reported assault Friday and say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Alexander Wayne Gillett, 26, is accused of pistol-whipping his girlfriend Friday after she refused to break into a home on Nicks Road, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. The home is in the western part of Orange County near the border with Alamance County.

He faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon, assault on a female, interfering with emergency communications, and possession of a firearm by a felon. He also is wanted in Guilford County on separate charges including second-degree burglary, safecracking, second-degree kidnapping and assault by strangulation, Orange County officials said.

The sheriff's office said on Saturday that Gillett may be in the area of Brachenmere Trace, which is west of N.C. 54 just inside the Alamance County line and within walking distance of Nicks Road.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

