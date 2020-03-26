A Winston-Salem man was arrested Thursday on sexual-exploitation charges after investigators executed a search warrant at a home on Davis Road in the Baux Mountains community in northern Forsyth County, authorities said.
Robert Evoy Hushbeck, 38, was charged with 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said.
Hushbeck is accused of possessing images of juveniles, whose ages range from 3-months-old to 5-years-old, engaging in sexual activity. He is also accused of possessing images of adults and children having sex, according to several arrest warrants.
Hushbeck was being held Thursday night in the Forsyth County Jail with his bond set at $100,000, the sheriff's office said. Hushbeck is scheduled to appear in court on April 16.
Hushbeck provided his fingerprints and a DNA sample to court officials, a court record shows.
More charges will be filed in this case, the sheriff's office said.
Anyone with information about this case can call the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office at 336-727-2112 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.