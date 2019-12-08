Daniel Spencer Williams Jr.

Daniel Spencer Williams Jr.

 Courtesy of Guilford County Sheriff's Office

GREENSBORO — Police have arrested a man accused of stealing an ambulance from Cone Health Wesley Long Hospital on Saturday evening.

Daniel Spencer Williams Jr., 25, was apprehended while driving the ambulance, according to Greensboro police spokesman Ron Glenn.

Williams is accused of stealing the ambulance, hitting a Greensboro patrol car that was trying to recover the ambulance, and then leading authorities on a chase, WGHP/FOX8 reported. The officer suffered minor injuries, WGHP reported. Williams was arrested after deputies used stop sticks to stop the ambulance. 

Williams was placed under a $1 million bond and faces several charges, including assault with a deadly weapon, assault inflicting serious injury to law enforcement officer, felony larceny of motor vehicle and felony fleeing to elude.

No patients or staff were in an ambulance when it was stolen, authorities said.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Recommended for you

Load comments