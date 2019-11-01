GREENSBORO — Shonta Durham collapsed toward the defense table and began sobbing as she learned jurors found her not guilty in a murder-for-hire plot.
Durham, 40, was charged with attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, conspiracy and discharging a firearm into an occupied property.
But before jurors began deliberations Friday morning, Superior Court Judge Eric Morgan dismissed the attempted first-degree murder and conspiracy charges for lack of sufficient evidence.
That left jurors to decide whether Durham committed the other two crimes — and within two hours they decided she didn't.
Once she regained her composure Durham playfully punched her attorney's arm and the two embraced.
"I'm very happy," said Wayne Baucino, Durham's defense attorney. "And absolutely, positively believe that justice was done in this case."
Durham's mother had been in the courtroom the entire trial. After the verdict, two other family members waited with her outside the courtroom to learn when Durham would be released from the jail.
"I'm very grateful she has the opportunity to come home," said Cynthia Eleby, Durham's mother.
Durham's mother spent the past three days listening to two different stories — that her daughter, a Greensboro escort, help kill a man's wife so she could have him to herself, or that the man hired two other people to kill his wife so he wouldn't lose half of his possessions in a divorce.
On March 28, 2013, Danielle Tyler was driving home from a Walmart when a car pulled in front of her, blocking her path. A passenger in the vehicle got out and opened fire. A bullet remains lodged in the muscle under her arm.
Deputies considered Tyler's shooting a cold case until 2017, when Durham called the Guilford County Sheriff's Office.
She told them she had been having an affair with Malcolm Tyler when the shooting happened and knew that the shooter was Dennis Shaw Jr. She thought the driver was his brother.
"No good deed goes unpunished," said Baucino, because when deputies talked with Shaw and told him Durham had named him as the shooter, Shaw said Durham was the vehicle's driver.
"What reasonable person knowing that they were guilty would call police and ask them to investigate the crime," Baucino asked jurors in his closing argument. "It doesn't make any sense."
Shaw, who also faces charges in the shooting, took the stand Thursday and testified that he shot Danielle Tyler and that Durham was the driver. But details of his story changed from what he had told deputies — a conversation recorded and played for jurors during the hearing.
That made both the defense and prosecution call his credibility into question.
Baucino reminded jurors that Shaw's statements to deputies were the only evidence to put Durham in handcuffs.
He urged them to consider her innocence.
"The state hasn't proven its case," Baucino said. "It hasn't come close. Send her home and find her not guilty."
