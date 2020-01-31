generic emergency lights.jpg

HIGH POINT - A man walking his dog early today told High Point police that a man pointed a gun at him and demanded his car keys.

The attempted armed robbery happened at about 6:15 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 5200 block of Samet Drive, according to Lt. Matt Truitt.

When the man didn't hand over any car keys, the armed man ran away, Truitt said. No shots were fired and no injuries were reported, he said.

Police are continuing to search for the suspect and ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000.

