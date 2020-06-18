GREENSBORO — Deputies took a man into custody after responding to a reported assault this morning, the Guilford County Sheriff's Office said in news release.
Deputies responded about 8:10 a.m. Thursday to a report of an assault on Interstate 85 near Kivett Drive, the sheriff's office said.
Andrew Jackson Houser, 29, no address listed, was arrested and charged with felony attempted common law robbery, felony larceny of a motor vehicle, two counts of misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon, misdemeanor simple assault and misdemeanor assault on a female.
No further details about what happened were released.
The sheriff's office said Houser was also served with four outstanding felony warrants from New Hanover County.
Houser is at the Guilford County jail in High Point under a combined $206,000 secured bail.
