ASHEBORO - A 26-year-old Asheboro woman was arrested after deputies say she took cash from someone she knew after the person refused to give her money, according to the Randolph County Sheriff's Office.
Jennifer Joe Dunlap was charged Feb. 28 with felony common law robbery and misdemeanor assault, felony possession of heroin, as well as the following misdemeanors: possession of drug paraphernalia, larceny and possession of stolen goods/property, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.
Deputies said Dunlap went to a home in the 6600 block of NC 134 where she asked a woman she knew for money, but the woman refused. When the woman discovered Dunlap took money from her wallet while she was distracted, she demanded Dunlap return the money. Dunlap then pushed the victim in the chest, causing her to lose her balance and fall, deputies said.
Dunlap left the area in a white vehicle. Paramedics responded to evaluate the victim, deputies said.
Dunlap was jailed on $40,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear today in Randolph County District Court.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.