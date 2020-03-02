Dunlap.png

Jennifer Joe Dunlap

 Randolph County Sheriff's Office

ASHEBORO - A 26-year-old Asheboro woman was arrested after deputies say she took cash from someone she knew after the person refused to give her money, according to the Randolph County Sheriff's Office.

Jennifer Joe Dunlap was charged Feb. 28 with felony common law robbery and misdemeanor assault, felony possession of heroin, as well as the following misdemeanors: possession of drug paraphernalia, larceny and possession of stolen goods/property, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

Deputies said Dunlap went to a home in the 6600 block of NC 134 where she asked a woman she knew for money, but the woman refused. When the woman discovered Dunlap took money from her wallet while she was distracted, she demanded Dunlap return the money. Dunlap then pushed the victim in the chest, causing her to lose her balance and fall, deputies said.

Dunlap left the area in a white vehicle. Paramedics responded to evaluate the victim, deputies said. 

Dunlap was jailed on $40,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear today in Randolph County District Court.

