ASHEBORO - A 56-year-old woman was arrested Thursday after deputies responded to a call about an intoxicated female who left a riding lawnmower in front of someone's home, Randolph County sheriff's officials said Friday.

When deputies found Donia Trotter Smith near the 7300 block of Old NC Highway 13, she told them her mower had run out of gas, a news release from the sheriff's office said.

Deputies determined Smith had stolen the mower from a residence in the area and charged her with felony larceny, the release said. She was was taken to the Randolph County Detention Center, received a $2,500 secured bond and is scheduled for first appearance on Monday.

