ASHEBORO — Police need helping finding a 21-year-old man in connection to a fatal shooting Saturday night.
Joseph Greene Jr. is wanted in the murder of Roy Quentin Elliot, 30 who died of a gunshot wound, according to the Asheboro Police Department.
Police found Elliot injured at 10:40 p.m. Saturday while responding at 626 Tipton Drive to a discharge of a firearm call.
Officers tried to save Elliot but he was pronounced dead at a local "health care facility."
Police said that numerous attempts have been made to locate and serve the warrant on Greene but officers have not been able to.
Anyone with information about the shooting are asked to contact Asheboro Police Department at 336-626-1300.
