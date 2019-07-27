An Asheboro man was shot in his leg early Saturday morning in Lexington, authorities said.
Nicholas Alston, 20, is being treated for his injuries at Lexington Medical Center, Lexington police said. Alston is listed in good condition at the hospital.
The incident happened at 12:11 a.m. when Lexington police officers went to the area of 946 Wenco Drive after they received a report of a shooting, police said. The officers then saw several people leaving a party at the scene.
Detectives found three houses that were hit by gunfire, police said. Investigators discovered several shell casings at the scene.
The medical center told police that a man arrived at its emergency room with a gunshot wound to his upper leg, police said. Investigators are trying to establish a motive for the shooting.
Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Lexington police at 336-243-3302 or Lexington Crime Stoppers at 336-243-2400.