ASHEBORO — Authorities seized nearly 15 pounds of liquid methamphetamine during a drug raid at an Asheboro residence Friday.
Officers also found 25 doses of oxycodone, 15.2 grams of marijuana, cash and other drug paraphernalia after executing a search warrant at 338 Rich Ave., according to an Asheboro Police news release.
Investigators also discovered a box which they believed contained additional contraband. After securing another search warrant, the box was opened and it contained five pounds of marijuana, the release stated.
Terrence Merrill McNeil, 28, of 130 Lambert Drive, Asheboro, was arrested and charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, felony possession of methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell or distribute Schedule II, possession of Schedule II, and possession of marijuana.
McNeil was placed in the Randolph County Jail with bail set at $300,000.
Police were assisted by the Randolph County Sheriff's Office, Homeland Security Investigations, and Thomasville Police.
