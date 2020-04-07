ASHEBORO - A 42-year-old burglary suspect was arrested after he tried to hit a deputy's car head-on and then lost control of his vehicle as he tried to escape, according to the Randolph County Sheriff's Office.
On Monday, deputies responded to the 3800 block of Spinks Road about a burglary in progress. They spotted a vehicle matching the description given by a victim of the residence and a chase ensued with multiple patrol cars.
Eric Dale Tucker of Asheboro intentionally attempted to hit a responding deputy’s patrol car head-on during the chase, but his attempt was averted, a news release from the sheriff's office said. The pursuit ended when Tucker lost control of his vehicle at the intersection of Old NC HWY 13 and US HWY 220 BUS S. After a brief foot chase, deputies caught Tucker, who was jailed on a $75,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in Randolph County District Court on Wednesday.
Tucker was charged with possession of burglary tools, attempted break or enter building, flee/elude arrest with a motor vehicle, assault with a deadly weapon on a government official, all felonies; and injury to personal property, resisting public officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, all misdemeanors; and driving while license revoked-impaired revoked, reckless driving-wanton disregard, driving left of center, fail to yield stop sign/flashing red light, speeding, and fictitious/altered title/registration card/tag, a news release said.
Tucker also was served an outstanding warrant from an April 3 burglary on Mack Road and charged with larceny after break/enter, possession stolen goods/property, and breaking and/or entering, all felonies, the news release said.
On April 3, deputies say Tucker entered a home while residents were asleep, but the residents woke up when they heard the door open and called 911. Tucker reportedly took items and then left the home before deputies arrived.
