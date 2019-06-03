GREENSBORO — Police Chief Wayne Scott promised Monday, after seeing an increase in the city’s violent crime rate, to increase the presence of police and focus on gun violence.
“Going forward, our community is going to see a larger footprint of officers and more of a concentration specifically on those illegal guns,” Scott said in a news conference.
Last month, police responded to four homicides, 26 shootings into occupied dwellings and 27 aggravated assaults.
Between Jan. 1 and May 30, police responded to 17 homicides and 226 shootings, a number that continued to climb over the weekend.
Greensboro saw a record-breaking number of homicides in 2017 with 44 killings. Last year, the number decreased to 35.
But the homicide rate is trending upward again with four more deaths than this time last year.
“That is a rise for us,” Scott said. “Last year was a reduction from the last year when we saw a rise.”
Nathaniel Davis, named last month as the city’s assistant city manager over public safety, led the news conference Monday on his first day in his new role. Davis previously worked under Scott as the commander of the department’s criminal investigation division and later as the chief’s executive officer and manager of the Office of Community Engagement.
“First we want to acknowledge the lives that have been lost to our senseless homicides this year,” Davis said, “and re-pledge our commitment to ensure not only are we wanting to make our community more safe but that our investigators are continuing their efforts to bring these people to justice.”
Davis said he wasn’t holding the news conference to “ring an alarm” or make the community feel unsafe but to ensure residents that the police and public safety departments are committed to making the city safe.
Scott said he will continue utilizing Gun Stoppers, “an extremely effective program” that has led to the seizure of 500 illegal guns in the city this year. Scott defined illegal guns as those that have been altered, or violate the law or are owned by a felon.
Scott said the department partnered two weeks ago with the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives’ National Correlation and Training Center in Georgia.
That partnership allows the city to get faster confirmation regarding shell casings and ballistic matches with guns used in Greensboro crimes.
The police department has one certified analyst and this will allow confirmation of her gun forensics in less than a week as opposed to the weeks to months the department had been waiting.
Scott said he will also shift some of his investigative unit officers back into uniform to patrol areas where gun crimes or reports of guns often occur.
Having a more uniformed presence in an area will help deter crime, collect ballistic evidence faster and make “proper prosecutions,” Scott said.