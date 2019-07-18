MEBANE — Two armed male robbers took the cash register drawer, a customer's wallet and two bottles of liquor in a robbery at an ABC store Thursday night.
Orange County Sheriff's deputies responded to a robbery call shortly before 9 p.m. at the store on U.S. 70 east of downtown Mebane, according to a sheriff's office news release.
As the suspects fled the scene, a witness followed their vehicle until law enforcement units intercepted the vehicle and began pursuit.
The chase ended in Durham following a collision between an N.C. Highway Patrol cruiser and the suspect’s car, a gray Chevrolet Malibu. One suspect jumped from the car and left the area on foot while the other drove off following the collision. The trooper's cruiser was too heavily damaged to pursue the suspect vehicle.
Descriptions of the suspects were incomplete.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Orange County Sheriff’s Office at 919-245-2975.