GREENSBORO — Officers are investigating an armed robbery at a Starbucks, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

At 9:40 p.m., officers responded to the restaurant at 505 Pisgah Church Road in reference to a robbery of business.

Three men had entered the business armed with handguns, according to the release.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

