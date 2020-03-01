ELON — A man armed with what is believed to be a handgun robbed a Family Dollar store on Saturday night, according to the Alamance County Sheriff's Office.
At about 9:40 p.m. deputies were dispatched to the store at 2113 N, N.C. 87 on a report of an armed robbery.
The man was dressed in dark clothing with a black article of clothing covering most of his face. He fled the scene on foot just moments before deputies arrived. A K-9 responded and tracked the suspect, but was unable to locate him, according to the release.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Alamance County Crime Stoppers at 336-229-7100.
