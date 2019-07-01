April Denise Skeens

April Denise Skeens

Charges:

Two felony counts of selling/delivering oxycodone

Two felony counts of conspiracy to sell/deliver oxycodone

Two felony counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver oxycodone

Skeens was given a $15,000 secured bond.

