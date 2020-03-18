REIDSVILLE — A second man was charged after a fatal shooting in Reidsville on Saturday. Tecorey Emmanuel Totten, 24, of Reidsville was charged with accessory after the fact to first degree murder on Wednesday, according to a recent news release. 

Christopher Deshawn Jumper was arrested and charged with murder on Saturday, according to a police. Police said he shot another man on the 2000 block of South Scales Street. 

The victim died from gunshot wounds at a local hospital, according to a news release. 

If anyone has additional information about the homicide, authorities urge them to call 336-347-2341 or anonymously call the Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at 336-349-9683. 

