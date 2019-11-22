Lekeyvin Elijah Poole

MEBANE — An Eastern Alamance High School student has been charged with having a gun on school property.

On Thursday, an Alamance County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officer at  the school received information of students smoking e-cigarettes laced with THC, according to a sheriff's office news release.

During the investigation, the officer received information that a student was selling marijuana out of his vehicle in the school parking lot.

The student was identified as 16-year-old Lekeyvin Elijah Poole, of 6134 Preacher Hayes Road, Mebane. He was taken to the school office and searched where he was found to be in possession of a folding blade knife, the release stated.

A search of his vehicle was conducted where deputies allegedly found two grams of marijuana and a semi-automatic rifle.

Poole was arrested and taken to the Alamance County Detention Center. He is charged with felony gun on educational property, misdemeanor weapon on educational property-not gun, and misdemeanor resisting public officer

His bail was set at $8,500.

