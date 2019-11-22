MEBANE — An Eastern Alamance High School student has been charged with having a gun on school property.
On Thursday, an Alamance County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officer at the school received information of students smoking e-cigarettes laced with THC, according to a sheriff's office news release.
During the investigation, the officer received information that a student was selling marijuana out of his vehicle in the school parking lot.
The student was identified as 16-year-old Lekeyvin Elijah Poole, of 6134 Preacher Hayes Road, Mebane. He was taken to the school office and searched where he was found to be in possession of a folding blade knife, the release stated.
A search of his vehicle was conducted where deputies allegedly found two grams of marijuana and a semi-automatic rifle.
Poole was arrested and taken to the Alamance County Detention Center. He is charged with felony gun on educational property, misdemeanor weapon on educational property-not gun, and misdemeanor resisting public officer
His bail was set at $8,500.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.